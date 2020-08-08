MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, Preventing Heat Illnesses This Summer

We want you to stay safe this summer, especially through this heat. It’s hot out there, and that puts all of us at an extra risk of dealing with heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Dr. Eric Jove Graham is a physician in the emergency department at Clovis Community Medical Center. He said when it’s hot, your core body temperature can rise and if you’re internal temp is above 105, that can be deadly. Heat exhaustion is on the lighter end of the heat illness spectrum, with symptoms being fatigue or mild confusion.

Dr. Graham said if you suffer heat stroke, serious symptoms include organ dysfunction, kidney issues, muscle breakdown, and liver problems.

“Outside of the hospital, just cool rags, really evaporative cooling is the best friend as far as your ability to cool that’s why we sweat, cold water, remaining hydrated, a large part of the circulatory system in the summer is getting blood to the skin so that we can get heat off and fortunately with relatively dry valley summers, evaporative cooling remains a very good way of remaining cool but also just getting in the shade that direct solar radiation is a big component of overheating, and so if you can get out of the sun you can really prevent it,” said Dr. Graham.

Hydration is also very important. If you don’t take in enough liquids, Dr. Graham said that harms your body’s mechanism to get rid of heat.