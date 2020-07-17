KSEE24 RESCAN /
MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, Keeping temperatures set right around kitchen

Med Watch Today

It’s important to “Stay Safe” while handling food. Improper cooking or storing of food can land you in the hospital.

We caught up with Clovis Community registered dietitian Jennifer Sanchez, who tells us leftovers should not be left out for more than four hours. If your bread gets moldy fast, you might have it in too warm of an area in your kitchen. Also, you should keep your pantries dry and cool.

“You definitely want it less than 41 degrees, but I do recommend getting a thermometer. You can even put a thermometer in a bottle of water or get just a refrigerator stick thermometer, just to make sure that you do have your refrigerator at that temperature because if it’s not the temperature and the refrigerator isn’t calibrating, you can’t really know for sure that it’s accurate,” stated Jennifer.

Jennifer said bacteria can grow and thrive in your refrigerator if the temperature inside is more than 41 degrees. Be sure to use a food thermometer to check whether meat has reached a safe internal temp that is hot enough to kill harmful germs that cause food poisoning.

