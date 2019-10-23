MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, How to arrange your refrigerator to prevent a foodborne illness

Whether putting food in the refrigerator, the freezer, or the cupboard, you have plenty of opportunities to prevent foodborne illnesses.

You should refrigerate or freeze perishable foods right away. Where you put your food in your refrigerator is important too, because you don’t want raw meat juices or broken egg yolks to drip on ready to eat foods. Bacteria from raw meat can cause food borne illnesses with symptoms including: nausea, vomiting, and diarrehea.

Jennifer Sanchez is a registered dietitian at Clovis Community Medical Center. She said, “It’s important to put the cleanest foods on top and essentially the dirtiest foods on the bottom so we don’t want the dirty foods to be dripping on things you’re going to eat and maybe not cook and kill those bacteria… Here is an example of clean foods, so these are all foods that you would eat immediately, you don’t need to necessarily cook them or do anything with them, and then all of these are examples of what we would call dirty foods, because they’re raw and they need to be cooked to kill all that bacteria.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends you clean your refrigerator regularly and wipe spills immediately. This will help reduce the growth of listeria bacteria.