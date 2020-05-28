MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, How Pregnant Women Should Wear Their Seatbelt in the Car

Researchers found that only 3.5 percent of women in North America are wearing their safety belt correctly during pregnancy and five times as many babies are lost in traffic collisions before birth as in the first year of life.

Eliana Troncale is the Injury Prevention Outreach Specialist for Community Regional Medical Center. She shows us how pregnant women can stay safe and properly wear their seatbelt.

Eliana stated, “Just like you want to protect your children by getting car seats, you can start protecting your unborn baby by making sure you always wear your seatbelt and you’re wearing it properly whenever you’re in the car. Always make sure that the lap belt sits low touching your thighs, not across your stomach. And as your body changes, make sure that your seatbelt is properly placed every time. As you grow bigger, your seatbelt might grow up higher. So just make sure it’s always properly placed. Make sure your shoulder strap is at your shoulder and make sure that there’s enough room between your belly and the airbag. So, put your seat back as much as possible while still being able to reach the pedals and lastly, make sure that your seat isn’t too far reclined to make sure that the shoulder strap stays on your shoulder, and drive safely.”