MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, Handling Food Leftovers

We want you to stay safe as you’re handling food in and around your kitchen. Whether you have fresh food or leftovers, it’s important to know how long it can last or stay out.

Registered dietitian Jennifer Sanchez said you should always know the proper life spans of food to avoid a food borne illness. She said you should stick to the expiration dates printed on perishable foods and liquids. Jennifer also emphasizes that your refrigerator temperature should be less than 41 degrees.

“Most things that are cooked and prepared, like say you cook a soup or some sort of dish, it’s usually good for about three to five days after you cook it. A lot of raw foods like your meats and chicken, they’re only good for one to two days before you cook it, then once you cook it you have those three to five days afterwards. Eggs are good for three to five weeks, so it’s kind of varying amounts for different things,” said Jennifer.

Some food borne illnesses you can get if you eat spoiled foods or liquids include listeria and salmonella. For more information, click here.