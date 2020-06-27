MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, Child-proofing your kitchen the right way

The kitchen is often the heart of a family’s home. But it can also be one of the more dangerous parts of a house.

We caught up with Eliana Troncale, the injury prevention outreach specialist for the trauma program at Community Regional Medical Center. She said many keep their household cleaners and disinfectants under the kitchen sink, but if you have young children, you should make sure the cabinet is either locked or those cleaning products are out of reach.

“We see many instances where kids get into chemicals and you have to either call poison control, they have to come in the emergency room. Sharp knives, keeping anything that they shouldn’t basically be playing with away, out of reach, or in a locked cabinet. Be cautious with the pantry, kids know that there’s a lot, there’s snacks in the pantry. Kids are very efficient, they know that the pantry holds lots of snacks so they will climb on top of boxes, climb on top of shelves in order to get them; so that’s one place that I think a lot of people overlook so take away big boxes, anything that is sharp that you might keep in the pantry, put that away,” stated Eliana.

Eliana advises people get cabinet locks for their entire kitchen and always be cautious when children are around.