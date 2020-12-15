MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, Avoiding Holiday Hazards

It’s a busy time of the year, but parents cannot let their guard down when it comes to the safety of their children around holiday traditions and festivities.

Here’s Eliana Troncale, the injury prevention specialist at Community Regional Medical Center with what you need to know to keep you and your kiddos safe this holiday season.

“Holiday decorating, definitely we do see injuries related to that, with the kiddos with the little ones, we always caution parents, like with decorating their christmas tree to be very cautious with breakable glass ornaments, maybe keep them at the top of the tree, away from the bottom where they’re reachable for kids, any small ornaments, small toys that can be a potential choking hazard. we remind them about those and then also toys that you may purchase for them, make sure they’re age appropriate, it should say it right on the box what age, they’re meant to be. manufacturers will put that on the box. so when you’re looking, looking for a toy for a young loved one, you know, consider make that a part of the, the checklist, you know, was it something that they would like. check. but is it age appropriate, make sure that that’s its age appropriate so like on the box, make sure that it’s for their age range,” said Eliana.

She continued, “And if you buy a bike, a scooter, a skateboard or something with the wheels. don’t forget to buy a helmet to go along with it, even though the child is young and you may think they’re not going to go very fast. it just takes a nice, a good tumble, and you don’t even have to be going very far. if they hit their head just the right way they can, they can get a concussion or another type of brain injury. they can hit a piece of furniture. so, just a helmet and a bike, or a helmet or anything with wheels, they should just go together, you shouldn’t buy one without the other.”