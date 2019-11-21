MedWatch Today: Signs and symptoms to detect attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

When babies are born prematurely, mothers may still be waiting for their breast milk to come in, or they may not produce it at all. Since formula can be harsher on baby's digestive system, especially those born before 32 weeks, parents often choose to feed their baby donor breast milk.

The donor milk depot in Community Regional Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit helps the tiniest babies by supplying the donor milk they need--to help them thrive.