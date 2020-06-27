MedWatch Today: Shining a light on how easily germs can spread

COVID-19 spread quickly around the world because it’s a virus that can be transmitted in the air and on surfaces. So, just how fast can germs spread? We got a first hand look.

Some colleagues and I had the chance to share some snacks with Dr. Manav Sidhu. He’s the Chief Resident Physician for Emergency Medicine at UCSF Fresno. Dr. Sidhu explains, the Coronavirus, like germs, can spread often when you don’t even realize.

“It can be something as simple as touching an object while sharing a meal together, or just having a conversation,” said Dr. Sidhu.

We did what many do when with friends or family. We passed around foods and drinks, touched portions we didn’t want, and planted our hands on hard surfaces. With the help of a black light, Dr. Sidhu shocked us all. Germs were exposed nearly everywhere.

It was proof that if you touch something after an infected COVID-19 person, then you touch your nose, mouth or eyes – you too can get the Coronavirus.

So, what can you do to prevent the spread?

“Number one, it’s definitely washing your hands as frequently as possible. The next thing is wearing a mask and wearing it appropriately, so wearing it such that it covers your nose as well as your mouth,” said Dr. Sidhu.

Do your part to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease, by washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying at least six feet away from other people, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, and monitor your health.