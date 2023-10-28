FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For patients undergoing cancer treatment, figuring out how to get to and from an appointment is the last thing they want to think about.

That’s why the Community Cancer Institute is partnering with the American Cancer Society to provide transportation for patients on their road to recovery. community has been partnering with the American Cancer Society for years, providing tools and resources to help patients battling cancer.

“That’s what we strive for, to make sure this is the place for our community members to come for their cancer treatments,” said Patricia Martinez, Manager of Oncology Support Services, Community Cancer Institute.

When a patient is diagnosed with breast cancer, there are multiple appointments they’ll need to attend, and for some patients, having little to no access to a car can keep them from getting the treatments they need.

“Our oncology nurse navigators are there to support them to make sure that we are addressing any barriers to care; with the topic of transportation, some patients may not have that service that is covered by their insurance,” said Patricia.

The American Cancer Society offers a free program called Road to Recovery that addresses these critical needs by providing free transportation to people who have cancer-related medical appointments, a program that’s powered by trained volunteers

“They use their own vehicles, their own gas, and their time to pick up patients.”

The program even has a user-friendly mobile app that connects people in need with volunteers in their surrounding area.

“Patients can either can connect with their oncology nurse navigator here to help them sign up or they can also call American Cancer Society to get registered.”

To volunteer as a Road to Recovery Driver with the American Cancer Society, click here.

For additional support, call 1-800-227-2345.