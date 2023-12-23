FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Teams across Community Health System have been working to reduce substance use in pregnant mothers and decrease the stigma that comes with it.

“Substance use disorder during pregnancy has become a major public health crisis. It has paralleled the same kind of problem we are seeing in the non-pregnant population in the past couple of decades,” said Dr. Subhashini Ladella, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Board-Certified Obstetrics and Gynecology, Community Health Partners.

Dr. Subhashini Ladella is the medical director of maternal Fetal Medicine at Community Regional and Clovis Community. She says there has been a major increase in women who are pregnant and battling substance use disorder.

“It has increased and quadrupled over the past couple of decades. This encompasses all racial, ethnic groups. All socio-economic groups. Rural, urban, and suburban communities also.”

Together, with Drs. Robin Linscheid and Muhammad Khan, these physicians developed a task force to train teams in the community about substance use disorder, create a more supportive birthing experience for pregnant patients battling addiction, and encourage more new moms to seek treatment.

“A lot of these patients feel stigmatized and don’t feel comfortable coming in for care,” said Dr. Robin Linscheid.

Dr. Linscheid is board-certified in family medicine and has seen firsthand how women struggling with substance use can be stigmatized and have a difficult time finding the care they need.

“As an OB provider and a physician who delivers babies, I see a lot of moms coming in who are using substances. A lot of them come in delivering, without any prenatal care.”

Patients battling substance use disorder often experience shame from family members and some healthcare providers, making them reluctant to seek care. But together, these doctors are hoping to help moms-to-be by providing a safe space where they feel understood.

“We really want to make sure that it’s open and welcoming for moms to come in to care, both for their OB care but also for their substance use treatment. They oftentimes have mental health disorders that need treatment, or other mental health conditions,” Dr. Robin said.

Some moms-to-be battling substance use disorder fear they may have their baby taken away if they ask for help… but Dr. Linscheid says reaching out for care would have the opposite effect.

“By coming into care and providing that multidisciplinary care then one, we can support moms but also it shows protective agencies that they’re willing to show up, and that they can show up and that they’re healthy and able to care for their baby.”

Dr. Muhammed Khan, an addiction specialist with UCSF Fresno, says many patients with substance use disorder have a difficult time finding the treatment they need.

“The fact is that all these patients have ready access to the different drugs that they are using and if they have a harder time getting into treatment, then the disease that they are suffering from makes it harder for them to find that treatment,” Dr. Khan said.

Dr. Khan says nursing leadership at Community Regional has already committed to increasing access to care for moms-to-be battling substance use disorder by educating and providing resources to various departments within the hospital.

“This will translate to increased access to care because nurses are often advocates for patients and they often see things differently and earlier than even sometimes the providers do.”

Over the last year, the task force has seen a major increase in several patients who are seeking care, and that number will only continue to improve the more providers and the public know about treating those battling substance use.

“There is still lack of knowledge and awareness about the use of substance use among pregnant patients and so providers and healthcare teams need to come to the forefront about addressing this public health issue,” said Dr. Ladella.

“We will continue to educate more and more people in the hospital and in our community to become allies to change the landscape for treatment for patients suffering from substance use disorder. Especially during pregnancy,” said Dr. Khan.