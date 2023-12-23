FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Potty training is a major milestone in any child’s life, but sometimes it isn’t always an easy journey for families.

Although there is no one-size-fits-all approach, Nurse Practitioner Susan Senzaki says patience and timing are key when it comes to potty training a child.

“It takes time, and it takes patience. There are some facilities like preschools and daycares that will help, but I think having a parent take the time to teach their child because that is a big milestone,” she said.

Sensaki says while there’s not an exact timeline for when a child will be ready to potty train… there will be signs.

“Some signs for potty readiness if you find that they are able to hold going to the restroom for a longer amount of time.”

For parents who find themselves at the very start of the potty-training journey… there are five things to remember.

“I recommend five things when you start potty training to be really relaxed about it. If you notice it, they are not ready, just take a break and come back to it.”

The first thing for parents is to not stress or rush the process.

“The second thing is to wear underwear, which is a big key. They have to feel the sensation of being wet and being able to tell your parents I need to go to the restroom,” she said. “And the third one is getting a little potty chair, putting a paper beside it with stickers so every time they are successful, it’s positive reinforcement and not to punish if they have an accident.”

Fourth, Sensaki says to praise the child’s accomplishments and not punish failures.

“And the fifth one too it’s just being able to recognize and see when they are sleeping through the night and they’re dry,” she said.

A major life change like a move or even a slight change to a child’s daily schedule could also delay the potty-training process.

“If they have a younger brother or sister, there’s an infant and they see them in diapers, and they will want to be back in diapers as well.”

But the most important thing to remember is patience.

“Children have small bladders if it’s been an hour and two hours just being mindful remembering hey you know what? Or if they start to do the little wiggle or they start to shift, just taking them to the restroom just be calm about it. It’s part of the process just to be calm about it.”