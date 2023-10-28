FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dozen breast cancer survivors came together for a day of inspiration and self-care with community team members and local law enforcement.

“We started a campaign ten years ago; every year, it’s since grown and for the past five years we’ve been happy to partner with Community Health System,” said Andreanna Woodhams, Marketing and Internet Director, Fresno Acura.

Businesses like Fresno Acura understand the importance of having access to state-of-the-art breast care in the valley and have sponsored Valley Pink Patch for years.

“We are a female-owned business, and as anyone can attest, breast cancer touches everyone directly and it has in our family,” said Andreanna.

Every year, the fundraising campaign expands its reach, including additional sponsors to support the Radin Breast Care Center.

“The Valley Pink Patch project has grown, it’s a part of our Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community Medical Center; but the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center is there to take care of anyone who turns to them in need for mammography or breast care and treatment and the Valley Pink Patch Project raises money so that they have everything they need,” said Katie Zenovich, Senior VP, Development & External Affairs, Community Health System, Office of Philanthropy.

This year, breast cancer warriors and survivors came together for a day of beauty at the ULTA Distribution Center in Fresno. The women were treated to makeovers and headshots before having a police escort to walk the “pink” carpet at Fresno Acura.

“Just being able to give back to the community and make such an impact to these women who are going through one of the toughest battles of their life, to be able to give them a day to make them feel special,” said Shannon Allen, Senior Manager of People Success at ULTA Distribution.

Frances Reyes was one of those women, currently battling breast cancer.

Frances says she knows first-hand why having access to the Radin Breast Care Center matters, where patients have access to multiple specialists in one place.

“I am really happy to be at the Radin Center,” she said. “I am so happy to know that the surgeon knows what the oncology doctor is thinking and what the radiologist might be thinking and how they would be involved. It takes a community, this is your community.”

Valley Pink Patch exists to help patients like Frances and is only possible thanks to the ongoing support of valley law enforcement, local business sponsors, and members of the community.

“I think anyone who has been in a situation like that really can attest to how that support uplifts them and keeps them strong, and the funds are one thing but I think seeing the support of the community helps, tenfold,” Adreanna said.

If you would like to support Valley Pink Patch, click here to learn more or purchase a pink patch from your local law enforcement agency.