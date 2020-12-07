MedWatch Today: Patient Finds Hope and Perseverance through Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

A cancer diagnosis can be devastating, but many choose to fight their way through the disease with hope and positivity. Here’s one Fresno man’s story of his battle with prostate cancer – from diagnosis through treatment, and finally healing with a new outlook on life.

Mehmet Noyan finds so much joy in his career. The commercial real estate developer has built many landmark locations around Fresno, including the Palm Bluffs and a new site off Highway 99 and Clinton Avenue.

It was Septmeber 2018 and routine blood work showed Mehmet had a high prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, which is a marker that can detect prostate cancer.

“Had no symptoms, had no issues other than my blood work came back and it didn’t look right. Did a biopsy, got the call. Got the call that nobody ever wants to get,” stated Mehmet.

It was confirmed, Mehmet had prostate cancer, and an aggressive form. He had to move fast and opted to have his prostate surgically removed. Dr. William Silveira is Mehmet’s radiation oncologist. He is also the medical director for the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Community Cancer Institute.

The doctor said, “At the time of surgery, there were some adverse features that were found, including a lymph node being positive, which is why he needed radiation therapy to be formed.”

Dr. Silveira explains, Mehmet required radiation to his pelvic area to remove any traces of cancer.

“He also had hormone therapy on board, so that helps weaken any prostate cancer that might be present. And it also helps the radiation therapy work better,” said Dr. Silveira.

Mehmet said he was nervous at first. He was going to undergo radiation for seven to eight weeks. But he trusted Dr. Silveira and his team at the Community Cancer Institute.

Mehmet continued, “He was involved in the treatment plan. He explained to me what was going to happen, there was no surprises. He walked me through it, the procedure was not major invasive. I was expecting pain and after effects and they were minor.”

The commercial developer said he remained positive about his prognosis, and it helped to have an exceptional cancer center in his backyard.

“I’ve been through several facilities in Southern California, and this is so much better, nicer, more state of the art. I feel very blessed that we have this facility here that you don’t to leave Fresno,” stated Mehmet.

Dr. Silveira added, “I think the hospital the doctors and all the staff here are dedicated to bringing state of the art treatment to the Central Valley so that you don’t have to go elsewhere, Bay Area, Southern California. And I know for a fact that we do deliver excellent care.”

The doctor said it’s patients like Mehmet that prove a positive attitude can help in the fight against cancer.

“He is a very positive person. And throughout treatment, I can’t think of someone who’s had more inner fortitude. He worked the whole time, he worked out the whole time, it was impressive,” said Dr. Silveira.

Today Mehmet is cancer free. And his outlook on life is more clear now than ever.

He ended, “It’s something that I won’t forget. And I don’t look back on it with bad memories. (the) whole cancer thing, cancer’s a scary word, but it, it changed my life. I think it made me a better person, it made me appreciate life more.”