MedWatch Today: Parenting 411, Sorting out safe and dangerous teething toys

There are many products on the market to help babies through their teething experience, but not all are safe.

Maternal Educator Karen Hughes at Community Medical Centers said parents should be cautious of teething toys that may cause a choking hazard, like necklaces. She also said teething biscuits can be dangerous because a piece of it can break off and cause choking. Parents can soothe their baby by letting them chew on a cold pacifier or a cold washcloth. You can also use your clean fingers and rub on baby’s gums.

“I would say a good approved teething toy would be good, something that is not, where they can’t hurt themselves when they have it in their mouth. They really don’t recommend a lot of the water filled ones because they can wear those down, and again you can have a choking hazard on that,” commented Karen.

There are over the counter teething gels, but Karen recommends you watch out for products that have lidocaine in them, because it is not safe for babies.