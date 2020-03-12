MedWatch Today: Parenting 411, Easy Tips for Picky Eaters

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – For a lot of parents, getting your kids to eat their vegetables can be a real challenge. Pediatric dietitian, Kristen Coleman with Community Regional says getting your kids to eat healthy really starts with you. Hear her easy tips on how to make life easier for you and your picky eater.

“So, the best thing to do with healthier foods is to be the best role model for your kid. So, if you don’t eat vegetables, chances are your kid’s not going to eat vegetables. So, making sure everyone in the house is eating the same thing on their plate. We’re all having broccoli, rice and chicken–the kids are seeing the parents eat the vegetables, the kids are seeing them eat the fruit, they’re seeing them eat whole grain because that’s going to encourage them to eat the food. Other things you can do is to make things more fun for kids. So when we’re younger, we’re more conditioned to like sweeter foods–our taste buds are conditioned to only want sweet things. So adding things to vegetables to make them taste better for them, whether it be a dipping sauce or I’ve done sprinkles before on food or little bits of cheese or any flavor you know your kid likes is going to encourage them to eat that food more. Never be afraid to mix vegetables in with your kids favorite food. If you kid loves mac and cheese, put the vegetables in the mac and cheese. The older they get, obviously it gets harder and harder because they’re going to push you back more, but working with the flavors that your kid likes is always going to be more beneficial and promote more intake for them than just giving them plain broccoli on the plate.”

