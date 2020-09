Arthritis in the hips can be extremely painful and limit one's ability to move and live the life they want. As one man shares his story of getting hip replacement surgery, he wants people to know, they don't need to endure their suffering. There is excellent state of the art care right in our backyard - here in the Central Valley.

One step at a time, J.R. Jackson is getting closer to recovery. For years he put up with gnawing pain in his hip.