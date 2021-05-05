MedWatch Today: Nursing Scholarships Help Nurses Further their Education

More than 400 Community Medical Centers’ employees have received scholarships, and $1.2 million has been awarded to help nurses to continue their education and further their careers, and it’s because of generous donors that so many scholarships are available.

Donations are the sole funding source for nursing scholarships at Community Medical Centers, and anyone can give. Your donation will help a nurse with their tuition expenses today, while investing in healthcare in our Valley for years to come.

If you would like to donate, click here.