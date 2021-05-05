MedWatch Today: Nurses Stepped Up to Serve in New Departments During COVID-19 Pandemic

At Community Medical Centers this year, we were faced with many challenges, particularly in our nursing workforce. We had to rely on our nurses to step up to the plate.

Some of those nurses went back to the bedside, not working at the bedside for a couple of years to help out. Other nurses that worked in a certain department had to go work in other departments they weren’t familiar with.

We’re very proud of the nurses stepping up to the plate and helping out in any way they could this year. Thank you to all the nurses at Community Medical Centers.

