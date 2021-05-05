MedWatch Today: Nurses’ Retrospective Look at the Year

2020 was a year no one expected. For those in healthcare, it was a battle like no other – battle they continue to fight every day. We asked three nurses to give us a glimpse in to their world and share how they’ve handled the challenges over the last year.

Meet Diane, Skyler and Ashlie. Diane Ray is a registered nurse at Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital. Registered nurse Skyler Stelfox works in the intenstive care unit at Community Regional Medical Center, and Ashlie Alarcon Arias is a registered nurse in the surgery department at Clovis Community Medical Center.