FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Having access to state-of-the-art technology can help patients in their fight against breast cancer and support earlier breast cancer detection.

Thanks to several generous donors, both community regionals in downtown Fresno and Clovis community upgraded their mammography technology to offer more advanced diagnostic imaging for valley patients.

“The goal of screening mammography is that we want to find cancers before patients can feel them. Many studies have shown that women who get routine screening mammograms, we tend to find their cancers over a year earlier,” said Dr. Christopher Czaplicki, Diagnostic Radiology, Community Medical Centers.

It’s recommended by the American Cancer Society for women to get screened starting at the age of 40 and get a mammogram every two years until the age of 74.

“Several studies have shown that it reduces mortality and your chance of dying from breast cancer by almost 50 percent,” said Dr. Christopher.

Clovis Community recently upgraded its 3-d mammography technology to contrast-enhanced, meaning doctors can detect cancer at even earlier stages than before.

“Now that we have this high-level mammography equipment, we’re the first and only ones in the Valley to have it”Our generous donors realized that there is a need to bring advanced technology in mammography to the Valley. They knew that there was something better out there that didn’t exist in our region and they stepped us to help us acquire it,” said Katie Zenovich, Senior VP, Development & External Affairs, Community Health System.

And recently, Community Regional also added a new 3D mammography machine to its imaging services.

“With the 3D technology, it takes multiple pictures of each breast, and we can almost thumb through it like pages of a book to see if there are any small cancers hidden in the dense breast tissue,” said Dr. Christopher.

This means patients now have access to 3D mammography technology at both Clovis Community and Community Regional in downtown Fresno.

“Contrast mammography is a totally different way to look at the breast. So, 2D and 3D mammograms, we are basically looking at the structure of the breast, which is the fat, the glandular tissue, milk ducts, and we are trying to see if there’s any cancer that’s not supposed to be in there,” said Dr. Christopher. “It utilizes the fact that cancers have very abnormal blood flow to them so, we take two images, with contrast dye given through an iv, and the one image shows the contrast. one image doesn’t. the computer can subtract the two and it’s basically giving us the picture of blood flow to the breast, and any abnormal cancers would just be a big, bright spot in a sea of nothing else. The contrast mammography is mostly used for patients where the 3-D mammogram might be inconclusive and we want to do additional steps before deciding if a biopsy is need, and then we are also using it in all of our cancer patients that come through the Radin Breast Care Center.”

However, it’s important to remember most patients will need a regular 3D mammogram first. For patients with a strong family history or dense breast tissue, it is recommended to talk to their doctor to see if additional screening is right for them.

“The small cancers can easily hide within the dense tissue and the goal of compression is to smooth out that tissue as much as we can to see if there is any little hard nodule that might be hiding in it,” said Dr. Christopher.