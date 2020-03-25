COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

MedWatch Today: New and Improved Shingles Vaccine

Med Watch Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Did you know that the same virus that causes chickenpox also causes painful blisters called shingles?  Even if you’ve already had chickenpox or been vaccinated, you could still be at risk.  But, a new and improved shingles vaccine, recently approved by the FDA is proving to be more than 90 percent effective.  Internal Medicine Dr. Kimpreet Aulakh tells you more.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know