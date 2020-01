FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A state grant is saving lives. With the opioid crisis continuing to rise, the grant is helping Community Regional Medical Center provide medication to help prevent deaths from overdoses. Connie Tran sits down with emergency physician Dr. Rais Vohra from Community Regional with more details.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.