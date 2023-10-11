FRESNO, Califf. (KSEE/KGPE) – Naloxone, or Narcan is a life-saving emergency treatment that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. As the number of drug overdose deaths continues to rise, substance use navigators across the community health system are helping Valley residents know how to use narcan if they ever see someone experiencing an overdose.

“Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal medication. It goes in the nose, one spray; and what it does is it stops the opioids on the brain receptors and allows someone to breathe again.”

“Anything can be laced with fentanyl; that might be a drug of choice, or it might be a first time, that they are doing it and they can overdose.”

“You can now get Narcan over the counter, which means that there is more access for our community. You can also get it at our hospitals Clovis Community and Regional Medical Center and it’s free, walk into the ED, ask for a NARCAN kit and you can get one.”

“I think everybody should have it because we never know what situation we are going to be put in.”

“The first thing you are going to do is open the box. You’ll take the Narcan out. It’ll be two packages of Narcan. So, each one is four milligrams each, you are going to peel the back off. Once you do that, you’re going to support the back of the head and put it in the nostril. It doesn’t matter what nostril you put it in. You are going to press that center button. It’s a quick spray. You are going to take it out. You are going to wait for about 45 seconds.”

“Right as you give the Narcan the response time should be very quick because at that point they are really going to be gasping for air.”

“You are going to wake them up, you can shake them. Hey, wake up! Wake up! If they don’t wake up, administer that second one.”

“We are seeing about two Narcans to get somebody awake and breathing again.”

“What we have just done is we have kind of set them into a precipitated withdraw. They are going to feel sick; they may vomit. So, we want to make sure that we are putting them onto their side in a recovery position. That’s their leg closest to the ground out and then their head on their arm. So that their head is not on the ground and we want to make sure that the airway is clear.”

“If you see anyone on the ground and they look like they need help, call 9-1-1 and make sure that EMS is on the way. A few things to look for on an opioid overdose is one they are going to be on the ground or slumped over with shallow to no breathing, they are going to have blue-grayish skin, lips, and fingernails, and the third one which is really important, is to check their pupils. They will be very constricted and very small.”

“The great thing about Narcan is it will only help, it will not harm somebody, even if it has nothing to do with opioids that’s going on with them.”