CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amrinder Singh, the owner of two local Mountain Mike’s, understands that healthcare workers are still under significant pressure caring for valley patients.

That’s why he’s saying thank you and delivering pizza to employees in every department at Clovis Community Medical Center.

“Sometimes our healthcare workers are so busy, they skip a meal or they forget to eat, and what could be better than having an awesome pizza from Mountain Mike’s,” said Katie Zenovich, Senior VP, Development & External Affairs, Community Health System, Office of Philanthropy.

Over the past three months, Amrinder has delivered pizzas for staff twice a week.

“Clovis Community- I decided because I see there how much they work they are always running around… they’re always caring for patients. They don’t even know them, and they care about them like their own,” Amrinder said.

“He reached out to us, which is kind of unique. He reached out to us, asking if he could do this or what he could do. This is kind of special,” said Katie.

She says that Amrinder’s kind gesture first started back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“When it was in the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amrinder decided that he was going to send some pizzas to our healthcare workers. He wanted to make sure everyone within the hospital walls felt appreciated. He decided to do even more than that.”

He recognized back then the struggles healthcare workers were facing and wanted to do his part to help.

“He just felt like he wanted to tell them, people outside those walls they really appreciate it. They appreciate you; they want to support you and what you’re doing so when those pizzas come the healthcare workers, they don’t expect it but when it comes it’s something that they don’t forget it really touches their hearts,” said Katie.

“So, I saw them there and I wanted to help them. I just give a little favor and bring them food so they can eat it while working and that’s the best we can do for them,” said Amrinders.

“So Amrinder knows that they work tirelessly, and it’s not just nurses its environmental services, lab teams, mechanics and engineering. You name it. The whole entire operation is a whole lot of different locations, and they support what we do for our patients as they arrive every single one of them employees help us deliver the highest possible quality care, and knowing that providing pizza would be a nice way to say thank you he doesn’t even know them,” said Katie.

Amrinder says it’s the least he could do for the health care workers at Clovis Community.

“I personally feel like Clovis is more like a family together and they are always helping. I see a lot of things happening in the Clovis community and they work in the community. I see that they are always ready to help if they see anything that a community need helping.”