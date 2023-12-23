FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Although mobility training is nothing new to fitness, some people might forget to include it in their workout routines.

A professional trainer at Community Regional’s Pete P. Peters Fitness Center explains how mobility training can improve overall strength, flexibility, and balance.

“I always think about if you don’t use it, you lose it”

Personal Trainer Avery Horn works with clients every day, focusing on mobility training.

“If you think about different directions so if I specifically want to talk about planes of motion, so if I go sagittal plane, I want to be able to move my shoulder,” he said.

This type of training helps with the overall mobility of the joints throughout the body and can help increase the total range of motion.

“If I go to the frontal plane, I’m going out here so that is too directions that I can move my shoulder.”

Horn says as people age, their mobility can slowly decrease if they don’t continue working out those joints.

“As you start moving less, you become more sedentary, and then you just start getting tighter bones joints, Cartilage starts to deteriorate, so that is what causes becoming less mobile,” he said.

But there are ways to improve your range of motion, even for people who find it hard to get to the gym -starting with simple exercises they can do at home.

“I like talking about the shoulders because you can move those in all directions, so jumping jacks that is mobility in the shoulders going into a frontal plane.”

Or taking some of those exercises outdoors.

“Running or jogging or walking like doing a brisk walk if you are moving your shoulders forward and back in a satchel plane,” he said.

And if people can go to their local gym and workout, there are other routines they can do to help increase their mobility.

“At the gym, they have machines you can use. You can use band devices like bands. You can use a Swiss ball, or a medicine ball any form of the ball to kind of work on the stability and the range of motion.”

Horn says the most important thing to making long-term changes in someone’s health is consistency.

“Depending on whether you are experienced or a beginner, I would say within about one month you will start seeing some progress as far as getting a full range of motion because you start getting stronger, especially if you’ve never used the muscles that support the joints, they become stronger become mobile”.