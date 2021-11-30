MedWatch Today: Man Gets into Car Accident, Scans Show Brain Tumor

After Andrew Caquias clocked out of his night shiftin May 2021, he got into a car accident. Though he wasn’t severely injured, his scans found something much more serious – a brain tumor.

Andrew is only 23-years-old. But today, he is supported by a walking stick and still on his road to recovery. He works the night shift as a security officer at Community Regional Medical Center.

“I was heading home, I had to reroute myself because there was construction with High-Speed Rail going on, so I had to reroute myself to a new destination, a new travel path, and so I was kinda exhausted, so on May 2nd basically I fell asleep, veered off the roadway, hit a guardrail, on top of a freeway embankment, and once I hit that embankment, it kinda was a domino effect from there, just went off the cliff of the embankment hit, I believe, it’s one of those eucalyptus trees, hit the impact about 80 miles an hour and just kinda fell and rolled over from there,” shared Andrew.

He was transferred to the exact facility that he works in and knows best. Community Regional is home to one of the most sophisticated and comprehensive neuroscience programs in the state. Patients are treated by skilled neurosurgeons like Dr. Nicholas Levine. Initial scans in the hospital showed Andrew had two minor brain bleeds that did not require treatment, so he was discharged.

Andrew continued, “[I] went home, was there for maybe half of a day, started feeling really bad, nauseous, real sick. I just wasn’t thinking clearly, just my mind was clouded.”

An MRI was ordered. Dr. Levine explains, “The MRI showed what was probably a meningioma which is a benign tumor. Most of the time it grows from the covering of the brain, in his case it was growing and pushing on his brain stem and causing compression of his brain in the back part of his head and that caused him to have balance problems, dizziness.”

About two months after Andrew’s car accident, Dr. Levine performed surgery and removed the entire tumor. The National Cancer Institute said meningiomas are the most common type of brain tumor. Though Andrew’s tumor was not cancerous, his symptoms were hindering his everyday life. He believes they may have even led him to fall asleep the morning of the car accident.

“To me and my family, we call the accident a miracle in disguise… I’m grateful that the accident kinda exposed the brain tumor,” stated Andrew.

Dr. Levine added, “Without sounding fatalistic, sometimes things happen for a reason, and it brought something to note earlier than it may have been otherwise.”

Dr. Levine said Andrew’s surgery was successful, but it will take time to get him back to who he was before the tumor.

“Impairments or deficits may still be present. Sometimes a little improved, so even though you may have some balance issues, the dizziness he was experiencing was gone, so there’s slight improvements and then over time we see improvement over weeks to months and really up to a year,” stated the neurosurgeon.

Andrew said he looks forward to getting back to work and living an active life.

He ended, “Grateful… Dr. Levine did a great job… Him and all his associates in the neuroscience department, ICU staff, they all did a great job.”