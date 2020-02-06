Breaking News
MedWatch Today: Local Woman Uses Her Social Media to Help NICU Families

Med Watch Today

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – About 1 in 10 babies is born prematurely, which can lead to long-term health problems and long stays in the neonatal intensive care unit. Mariah Zingarelli is a new mom whose daughter was born early at community regional, but didn’t need to stay in the NICU. She was so thankful to the staff, she wanted to help other families of premature babies. So she asked her social media followers for help, grabbed the attention of more than a hundred donors and delivered more than 60 gift baskets to NICU families at Community Regional.

