MedWatch Today: Local Law Enforcement Officers Wear Pink Patches for Breast Cancer Awareness

Local law enforcement is helping raise awareness for breast cancer by wearing pink patches during the month of October.

Sixteen Central Valley agencies, including the Fresno, Clovis, Kerman and Reedley Police Departments, and the Fresno and Madera County Sheriff’s Departments will don pink patches, designed uniquely for each department.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said at this year’s Pink Patch press conference, “This is a reminder as you see the pink patches as we travel throughout the Valley, as reminder that how important early detection is. So you go and you keep your doctors’ appointments, you go and you keep your mammogram appointments. And when you go – you tell them the Sheriff sent you.”