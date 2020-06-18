MedWatch Today: Local doctor creates aerosol box to help physicians and patients through COVID-19 crisis

Keeping both healthcare professionals and patients safe during this COVID-19 crisis has been a global challenge. One local Valley doctor took note and wanted to help.

UCSF Fresno Dr. Athira nair, a pediatric cardiologist, saw a device prototype on the internet a Taiwanese physician invented. It was a plexiglas box that protected caregivers while treating virus patients. She thought, “Why can’t I make one of those for us?” So, she enlisted her handyman next-door neighbor, Jay Russell to give it a try. After a few prototypes, the two created an aerosol box to help ensure respiratory droplets don’t spread in a patient’s room.

You’ll normally find Dr. Nair in her office busy caring for children and their hearts. But on this day, she’s showing us a device that she was inspired to create in this unprecedented time we are living in.

“Just being there to creatively create something that can be of use was very satisfying and it took away the helpless feeling,” said Dr. Nair.

Dr. Nair got the idea from a doctor in Taiwan to build an aerosol box.

She commented, “I was like, what can we do so that we didn’t have to keep reusing our masks as much or throw them off or put our doctors at increased risk and there came this idea of this aeorsol box.”

The idea is to protect medical personnel when they are intubating a patient, particularly one who has Coronavirus. The box aims to reduce exposure by blocking aerosols.

“Physician looks into the mouth so he’s very close and then they open up the mouth look at the vocal cords and then they put a tube, the moment you put a tube in before we connect it to a ventilator, you are basically in the lungs and the airway of the patient, so all of that micro droplets is exposed to anyone within that room,” said Dr. Nair.

But like we mentioned earlier, Dr. Nair’s expertise is in pediatric cardiology, not fabricating plastics. That’s where her neighbor, Jay Russell came in.

He stated, “I was in the garage and she, it was nighttime because she works long hours and she comes over with this video on her phone and she’s showing me this video from Asia of these similar vapor boxes but smaller… so smaller boxes and she’s like ‘Jay what do you think?’ and I’m thinking, ‘Oh what am I gonna get pulled into now?'”

Jay is a retired UPS worker and great with his hands. He switched from woodworking to learning about plastic, and together, the two created a prototype of their aerosol box.

Dr. Nair’s colleagues in the emergency department and intensive care units at Community Regional Medical Center tested the box out and suggested modifications, including adding in holes for a second healthcare worker to help with the intubation.

“This really helps to contain the infection,” added Dr. Nair.

To date, the duo have made three boxes for the emergency department and one for pediatric patients. One box costs between $120 and $140 to make.

Jay said it’s been an honor to work with Dr. Nair to help protect other healthcare heroes, especially in this time when many of us feel helpless.

“And that was my whole intent, my whole intent was, I’m kinda a softie, but if you can protect one doctor, it’s pretty good,” commented Jay. “I’m a former Marine and it’s all about service, you know service to your country, and that’s what they’re doing and me sitting on the bench was not a good place for Jay Russell to sit on the bench so when she asked me to jump in, I’m like let’s go, let’s do it.”

Dr. Nair said this is proof that all of us, whether in the medical field or not, can do something positive to offset the devastation of COVID-19.

Dr. Nair said, “We won’t stop, as long as there’s a demand, we’ll keep making it and we’ll go from there.”

“We all have a gift and we all have a set skill and we all have more to offer and so this is the time to do it,” ended Jay.