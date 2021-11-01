MedWatch Today: Living with, Through, and Beyond Cancer – The Definition of Survivorship

Whenever breast cancer is in remission for a patient, it can be a time to celebrate. Many ring the completion bell inside the Community Cancer Institute to signify their completion of treatment. But for some, that fear of recurrence is still there.

Tammy Harris was diagnosed with breast cancer in July of 2020. She had surgery, and in September of 2021, she completed chemotherapy.

She said, “They gave me a certificate, they gave you a pin, and so when she was reading that, and I guess it just struck me at that time was, ‘Phew, we made it through’ and you know, her words just really penetrated in my heart.”

Tammy says she leans on her faith to dispel any of her fears of recurrence of breast cancer.

“You have your family, I had my church, you had the support of the staff at Community hospital, and all that together just brought up the spirits and made me go forward… The faith comes from Him, the knowing that he is going to take care of me no matter what, if He takes me tomorrow or if He takes me two years from now, it doesn’t matter, my faith is with Him, and he’s the one that’s going to make me strong. And when you have everybody else around you doing the same thing, they all lift you up together, and then you can’t help but grow stronger through that,” stated Tammy.



Tammy offers advice and feelings of hope and survivorship to those who are currently going through the breast cancer battle.

She commented, “If I could look at them and say, ‘Stay positive. Listen to your doctors, and you know, keep the faith’, and there’s people out there that are gonna help you through this. You’re not alone.”

The National Cancer Institute said people can cope with the psychological stress of breast cancer through emotional and social support. Various approaches include: meditation, counseling or talk therapy, social support groups, medications for depression or anxiety, and exercise.