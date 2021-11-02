MedWatch Today: ‘Knitted Knockers’ Prosthesis Offers Soft, Comfy Touch to Breast Cancer Patients

If a patient with breast cancer undergoes a mastectomy, and is waiting for or chooses not to get reconstructive surgery, they may still want to add shape to their breast area. A local non-profit organization is ensuring women who are fighting breast cancer have a comfortable solution, knitted together with love and care.

With every stitch, Jennifer Taylor weaves in a feeling of strength, survival and hope. She runs the Central California chapter of Knitted Knockers.

Jennifer said, “A Knitted Knocker is either a knitted or crochet breast prosthesis. They are much lighter weight than the typical prosthetic. They are nice and cool in the summer because we make them with cotton and just a real positive substitution.”

Jennifer got involved with Knitted Knockers six years ago. She said each knocker is customized to every woman who requests one, and it’s completely free.

“Some women decide not to have reconstructive surgery. And for those women, they can use the rest of their life. You can use this soon after you have surgery, obviously, it’s very tender tissue after you have a breast removed, and so because this is cotton, it’s soft, when it is against your skin, it’s not going to be something that’s rough,” stated Jennifer.

Jennifer said before COVID-19 hit, she and at least a dozen other volunteers would have knitting and stuffing parties. But now, women from all over the state make the knockers and send them to Jennifer so she can deliver them to breast cancer patients who need them.

“I would say most people take two to three hours per knocker, so it’s a gift of love. And so when I’m knitting knockers, it’s positive thoughts, and healing thoughts to the recipient that’s going to receive the knocker,” Jennifer added.

Jennifer said she hopes the joy she gets out of making each knocker radiates joy in the women who receive them.

“I want her to feel whole, if she hasn’t felt whole. I want her to feel good about herself, a positive self image,” Jennifer ended.