The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on so many across the nation, not only physically, but also emotionally according to a new survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 41-percent of respondents have faced mental health challenges related to COVID-19, in relation to social distancing and stay-at-home orders. About one third of the respondents said they were experiencing anxiety or depression symptoms.

Those who are hospitalized, with or without COVID-19, can experience emotional stress especially now with no visitors allowed per hospital guidelines. At Community Medical Centers, chaplain services are always available to patients, families, and staff to get through the hard times and be a supportive and listening ear.