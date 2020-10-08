MedWatch Today: In the Know, Mental Health and Breaking the Stigma

It's wildfire season here in California and as a result, our eyes are feeling the effects of all the debris in the air. Patients are coming in droves to EYE-Q Vision Care in Fresno, to seek relief from eye irritation. Many are suffering because of the smoke from the wildfires in the state, particularly in the Central Valley.

Dr. Michael Mendoza is an optometrist and said the damaging particulate matter floating around is even smaller than actual ash.