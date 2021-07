FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - The Central Valley is heating up and temperatures this week could break records. This is causing concern for health officials in Fresno, who say people who are used to the heat may overlook the dangers that come with triple digits temperatures.

Health officials say heat exhaustion is actually more common than you might think, but many times people overlook the symptoms, and that leads to heatstroke which requires immediate medical attention.