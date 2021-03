It's always wonderful to see young people get involved and give. Well, that's exactly what a group of Clovis North High School freshmen did. We're honoring these students as this week's Healthcare Heroes.

Ava Serrato, Lola Poerzgen, Valeria Suarez, and Alexis Villegas got in the kitchen and baked up some yummy goodies. Then the ladies organized a special delivery to Community Medical Centers staff. It was their way to say thank you to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly through this pandemic.