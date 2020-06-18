MedWatch Today: In the Kitchen, New York steak with mushrooms

We are living in unprecedented times with the Coronavirus pandemic. So many organizations have lent a helping hand to Community Medical Centers, including Wells Fargo.

We want to honor them as our Healthcare Hero this week. Wells Fargo awarded community a $25,000 grant. Those funds will help continue their efforts to care for the valley during COVID-19. And even better news, another donor matched Wells Fargo's gift, doubling the contribution to $50,000.