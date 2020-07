Five-year old Zander Wood unfortunately didn't have what most would call a typical fifth birthday party. The young boy is recovering at the Leon S. Peters Burn Center at Community Regional after being accidentally electrocuted in late May. But his special day was not overlooked. The staff at the burn center put together a big surprise for Zander, filled with gifts and very special guests.

On this day, Zander got to forget about his burn injuries, and instead, focus on just being a kid. No child wants to spend their birthday in the hospital, but Zander was not disappointed, thanks to a few slithering new friends.