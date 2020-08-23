MedWatch Today: In the Gym, Workout Routines to Correct Bad Posture

Many of us are staying at home more lately to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But unfortunately, doing so has caused a lot of us to be less active.

Tim clark is a personal trainer and the manager of the Pete P. Peters Fitness Center at Community Regional and he shows us how to correct the bad posture we may have gotten used to in these last few months.

“When you try to do other things in your everyday life, usually your back is stiff and aches or your hips are stiff, knees are stiff, things like that, the body doesn’t go from a seated position after months at a time to doing something else efficiently anymore. So, it’s important that we move and don’t be just sedentary and sit in one position all the time,” said Tim.

