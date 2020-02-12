MedWatch Today: In the Gym, Workout from Home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – It can be tough sometimes to make time in your day to workout. Many times it gets pushed aside or even completely thrown off the list of to-do’s. But, the manager of the employee fitness center at Community Regional, Tim Clark, has some ideas to help you make it a priority.

Getting to the gym is half the battle when choosing to get in shape. But, if you can utilize some space at home, in place exercises like sit-ups and push-ups don’t take up a lot of space and don’t need to take up a large chunk of your day.

“I would at least plan to set aside at least a half hour a day to do that. You know, another good one for home –wall sits is another good one to throw in there…as well as lunges and squats. Like a minute at a time–maybe 3 sets a minute at a time for those guys. And as far as balance at home too, maybe yoga would be a good thing. Look through your cell phone apps for a free yoga app or even a nominal 4-5 dollars a month kind of fee kind of thing that can easily be done at home – 15 to 20 minutes of yoga to add on to that,” said Clark.

Not only is it convenient to workout from home, it saves you money, time and you can pick your own music!

