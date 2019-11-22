MedWatch Today: In the Gym, Preparing to the Hit the Ski Slopes

Winter is just around the corner and if you want to get in ski-season shape by the time snow begins to fall, you should start training now.

Tim Clark is a personal trainer and the manager of the Pete P. Peters Fitness Center at community regional medical center. He shares some tips to get you ready to hit the slopes.

“I think a lot of people when it comes to ski season they wait till the slopes are open and probably enjoy your time skiing if you thought a little more ahead of schedule and actually got in shape to be able to handle a whole day of skiing before snow arrived.”

“At least six to eight weeks out before season starts. You know, as far as balance at home too maybe yoga would be a good thing, you know look through your cell phone apps for a free yoga app or even a nominal, four, five dollars a month kinda fee kinda thing that can easily be done at home, 15-20 minutes of yoga add onto that will probably be good.”

“A lot of sports tend to be quad heavy you know a lot of pushing motions, but you definitely want to balance that out, do some hamstring work, some glute work as well, definitely want to balance out the entire leg,” Clark said.