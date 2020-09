Going back to school looks a lot different this year. The Coronavirus pandemic has brought many challenges for children and families while navigating the classroom remotely. We chat with a child psychiatrist on how you and your family can cope with distance learning.

It's safe to say, we'd all like for things to go back to how they were. But for now, that time is unknown. Dr. Patrick Shea is a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and an Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF Fresno. He reminds parents, we're all in this together.