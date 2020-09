Have you ever stopped and thought about who cleans up after patients when they leave their hospital rooms? That's the job of the environmental services team. Their diligent work of cleaning the hospital is appreciated now more than ever. We're honoring them this week as our Healthcare Heroes.

Every week, the team meets for shift change huddles, where they come together to communicate about changes with COVID-19 cleaning protocols and have a group discussion on how to stay safe. It's also an opportunity for them to stretch to prevent work place injuries. These employees sterilize community's hospitals around the clock and ensure all patients, visitors, and staff are safe.