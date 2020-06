Our Healthcare Heroes this week are parents who went through a traumatic experience during the birth of their first son. Their child spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit at Clovis Community Medical Center, and it was there where they witnessed the heroing efforts of the nursing staff.

Darren and Kam Wade are successful local real estate agents. Two years ago, they experienced first hand the amazing care given to their premature born son by the nurses in the NICU. They wanted to give back to those nurses for taking great care of him. So, for every home sale they make, they give a portion to Clovis Community. Recently, during Nurses' Week, they teamed up with a client and dropped off some cheesecake bites to the nurses to "sweeten" up their day.