MedWatch Today: How Pediatricians Help with Maternal Mental Health

Becoming a mother can be a life changing experience for a woman. Though it’s an exciting time, there can also be fear and anxiety, even depression. Learn how being aware of your own mental health is as important as caring for your newborn baby.

From birth to about two-years old, moms will visit their child’s pediatrician office about six to ten times for well-check-ups. But, what a lot of moms don’t realize, is that their pediatrician can be a great resource for them too.

Amy Parks is a licensed clinical social worker with UCSF Fresno. She said, “Pediatricians are a children’s doctor, but taking care of mom is also taking care of baby, because if mama’s not well, then baby’s not well.”

Amy explains the emotional spectrum of motherhood.

“One of the myths of motherhood is that it’s easy and that it comes naturally and that as soon as you have this baby that you are just gonna be filled with this overwhelming love and happiness and all of that and for a lot of moms that is true, but for some, it’s not true at all,” stated Amy.

Amy trains new ediatric residents in UCSF Fresno’s medical education program and sees mothers who are struggling if pediatricians request her services. She describes how visits to the pediatrician’s office can play a role in keeping mom on the right track.

“In the first year of your baby’s life you’re there a lot, sometimes up to six times or more in that first year so you really develop this really strong relationship with your pediatrician, so absolutely your pediatrician is a safe place to start and just say, ‘Hey this is how I’m feeling is this normal?'” Amy continued.

Jana Brewer is a mom of two girls. After her first child, she experienced an unexpected feeling.

“My anxiety was just through the roof. I was so overwhelmed, I felt like somebody was always sitting on my chest, and I just couldn’t breathe,” said Jana.

Though she was over the moon to have her daughter, Jana explains the stresses of being a new mom, along with sleep deprivation, can become very overwhelming. She worked with her own OBGYN, but said having her child’s pediatrician’s support helped too.

She continued, “Having a pediatrician that is equipped with asking the mom the right questions, one you may not recognize that there’s something wrong and the pediatrician would be able to tell because they’re there in front of you.”

These symptoms a lot of new moms experience after birth is known as “baby blues” and typically resolve on their own within a week or so. But, if the feelings become more intense and last longer, then you may be experiencing a perinatal mood or anxiety disorders, something one in five new moms in California experience.

“You can feel really tired and sad and overwhelmed, during that time. When it extends beyond those two weeks, and you just don’t feel like yourself, sometimes that’s how it’s described. I just don’t feel like myself,” said Amy.

Mental health help is scarce in the Valley, which has less than half as many psychiatrists per capita as the rest of California, which is why Amy saud it’s crucial pediatricians are trained to recognize the signs when mom brings in her baby. Pediatricians use a screening tool to help catch the signs, however, it’s important for moms to discuss the feelings they’re experiencing with their pediatrician, even if they think the questions don’t pertain to them. Jana said she hopes mothers speak up if they’re ever feeling off.

“Don’t be afraid, everyone goes through it but everyone’s experience is different. Don’t be afraid to talk to the people around you, don’t be afraid to reach out to your doctors and just ask questions or seek care,” said Jana.

Amy ended, “Be self aware to have an awareness of what is happening for us all the time. There’s so many different things that can affect our mental health and our wellness, and so I think having a really good insight and understanding of what makes you tick and how you are and really noticing when things are off a little bit.”