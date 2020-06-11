MedWatch Today: How Palliative Care Helps Patients with Quality of Life

Most people associate palliative care with end-of-life care or hospice, but the truth is, they are not the same thing. Palliative care focuses on improving quality of life and providing comfort to people of all ages with serious or chronic health conditions. A Central Valley cancer survivor tells us about his journey through it all.

Dr. Patrick Macmillan is a Palliative Medicine Specialist at UCSF Fresno. He said, “One of my favorite patients, well, I think everyone knows Mr. Peters from so many different ways.”

David Peters, of the Leon S. Peters Foundation, was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer in 2019.

“My biggest fear when they told me I had bone cancer, was that the pain. Bone cancer is supposedly the most painful cancer you can get because your bones are brittle and they can break and everything else and I was really scared of that, that was I wasn’t scared of dying. God put us on earth and I’ve had a wonderful life and a wonderful family. I’ve done all I wanted to do, but I was scared. To be honest with you, I was scared of the pain,” stated David.

That’s when Community Medical Centers’ palliative care team came in.

Dr. Macmillan said, “Palliative care is so many different things, but I think essentially what palliative care is sort of a continuum of treatment for patients who have chronic, life-limiting conditions, sometimes terminal conditions, but mainly it’s a consult service or a support service that advocates for patients who need pain symptom management and help with complex, end of life discussions or complex medical discussions. We basically help families and patients navigate the medical system.”

But, a recommendation for palliative care is often misinterpreted.

“Yeah, there’s some people that they hear palliative care and they get scared. They think we’re the death squad or they think we’re hospice. They say all kinds of different things. But, once we explain to them that we’re just basically a support system or a support service, we explain to them what we’re there to do, they really tend to warm up to us,” continued Dr. Macmillan.

And that was true of David once he learned about palliative care and met Dr. Macmillan.

David said, “I didn’t know what palliative care was. I found out that palliative care is not just pain management, it’s your whole body management. And I met Dr. Macmillan and just fell in love with the guy. He’s a Rock Hudson if he’s anything, he’s terrific, he’s a friend. Anyway, he said we can take care of the pain. I explained to him what I was concerned about and what I was scared about the pain and he said don’t worry we can take care of that.”

Dr. Macmillan said, “So we were able to just walk with Mr. Peters along the pathways of his cancer treatment. He’s actually the perfect patient for us because of all the needs that he had when he got diagnosed, so we were able to fill in some of the gaps.”

“I attribute it all to the Cancer Center. Not just the palliative care, this thing is a whole thing all put into one and what I also found out is these doctors all work together and they have meetings. And I feel so honored, I was discussed at one of the meetings, that was an honor I guess, but it’s the whole care for the cancer and like I said, they all work together. A year ago I didn’t know how much time I had, but hey I’m here for a long time now. I owe it all to God and the Cancer Institute,” ended David.