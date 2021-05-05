MedWatch Today: How Nurses Relieve Stress Outside of Work

Many nurses also find time outside of work to de-stress from it all. We caught up with two of Community Medical Centers’ nurses to see what they do outside of work that brings them happiness.

At every beat of the drum, Marigold Leyva feels an extra boost of life. She needs all the energy she can get, as the Nursing Supervisor for the High Risk and Postpartum Department at Community Regional Medical Center.

Marigold said, “I’ve been a nurse through Regional Community for almost 20 years now… We’re taking care of high risk moms that have been in the hospital for a while.”

When Marigold isn’t taking care of patients, you can find her at the Polynesian Club of Fresno. She’s been doing the hula for about ten years.

“So I come here like once a week, and once we sweat out, like oh my God I feel so good and then I’m so relaxed again and I’m ready to hit the stress again in the hospital,” stated Marigold.

Marigold said the COVID-19 pandemic took an emotional toll on her. But, she dances off her hard days and finds peace in the Polynesian community and all their beauty.

Meanwhile up in the serene foothills of Squaw Valley, registered nurse Stefani Ravy trades her scrubs in for jeans and boots.

“I raise Boer goats and I have both commercial and registered goats, so some of my goats go for 4H and FFA student projects,” commented Stefani.

Stefani has been breeding goats for seven years. Now, she has about fifty on her property.

She said, “Sometimes just watching them, they will roll around on the ground or they jump and they frolick, and they are just fun to watch fun to interact with… It’s very soothing and relaxing, it brings me a lot of joy.”

Stefani finds joy at work too, as a Nurse Navigator at Clovis Community Medical Center. Stefani helps facilitate patients through their surgical journeys. But, the COVID-19 pandemic brought on challenges she never could have imagined.

“It was really stressful to see the nurses that I work with everyday taking care of sick patients and going into a patient’s room passing their medications, and then coming back the next day and they’re not, you know, on that floor anymore,” ended Stefani.

But the sweet animals she has at her home have helped Stefani cope, and she’s grateful to have her oasis in the mountains.