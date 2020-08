For some people, asthma is a minor nuisance. For others, it can be a major problem that interferes with daily activities and may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack.

We sit down with Dr. Praveen Buddiga, the allergy and immunology specialist at the Family Allergy Asthma Clinic in Fresno. He has what you need to know about asthma and tips you can do daily to help prevent any symptoms.