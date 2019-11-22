MedWatch Today: Healthcare Heroes, Sarah Argeta and Maribi Nunez

Our Healthcare Heroes this week came across a situation any one of us could be in and they jumped into action. We’re honoring Sarah Argeta and Maribi Nunez.

Sarah is a genetics assistant and Maribi is a medical assistant–both at the Community Cancer Institute.

The women were on their lunch break and were at a restaurant on Herndon avenue in Clovis. They noticed a mother pulled over on the side of the road, screaming for help because her toddler was choking on candy. Sarah and Maribi saw the ordeal and ran across the street to help.

“We’re all trained in CPR, my first instinct, I see the mom panicking, I grab the little boy I started emergency first aid on the child, we proceed with that, after a few times, Maribi she told me, you know what, you just have to put a little bit more thrust on his back and as i did that, the little boy popped out a lifesaver,” Argeta said.

“Knowing CPR is just important, and when I went home I told my mom you know what, I’m going to show you CPR because I have two baby sisters, and I’m like what if one day she’s in the car just like that mom and the babies are in the back and that happens, you know I feel like it’s just important for everyone to know this,” Maribi said.

Sarah says helping and providing first aid was a natural instinct. She hopes others would give if they were ever in a similar situation.

The mother was very grateful the women were there to help and save the little boy’s life.