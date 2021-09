This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. It’s a day we’ll never forget, and it’s a time in our Nation’s history where we watched brave people go towards the chaos to help save lives. That’s exactly what first responders do everyday.

We are so grateful for them, and we want to honor all first responders, especially those who heroically sacrificed their lives on September 11, 2001, as our Healthcare Heroes.